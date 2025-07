Informazioni su Retard Finder Coin RFC

$RFC is a token issued by the Twitter account @IfindRetards, which has previously interacted with Elon Musk.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.retardfindercoin.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/C3DwDjT17gDvvCYC2nsdGHxDHVmQRdhKfpAdqQ29pump