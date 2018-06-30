Che cos'è ( )

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, the MX ecosystem is gradually improved each day in order to empower users and builders. The main focus of MX Token is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX is also the proof of MEXC community's rights. Holders have the right to vote on business decisions, team elections and gain priority participation in activities, etc. MEXC also fully adopts the community's voting proposals and restructures the rights and interests allocation mechanism based on the results of voting. Starting from January 2022, 40% of the entire profit of the platform will be allocated to the repurchase and burning of MX from the secondary market on a quarterly basis. The initial total supply of MX is 1 billion tokens. 550 million tokens have currently been destroyed, and the goal of 100 million tokens in circulation remains unchanged. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings. In addition, MX has practical applications, such as 20% transaction fee deduction on the trading platform MEXC.com.

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fare riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e avvertenze sui rischi. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.