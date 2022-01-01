Economia del token di Aptos (APT)
Informazioni su Aptos APT
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Aptos (APT)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Aptos (APT), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token Aptos (APT)
Approfondisci come i token APT vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Allocation: Initial Distribution
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting Details
|Ecosystem
|51.02%
|Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
|Core Contributors
|19.00%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
|Foundation
|16.50%
|5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
|Private Investors
|13.48%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).
Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.
Issuance Mechanism
APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.
Incentive & Usage Mechanisms
APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.
Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
|Stakeholder
|Lockup/Vesting Schedule
|Vesting Complete
|Private Investors
|12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48
|~Oct 2026
|Core Contributors
|12-month initial lockup, then same as above
|~Oct 2026
|Foundation
|5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months
|10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
|Ecosystem
|Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs
|Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
- Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
- Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.
Upcoming and Historical Unlocks
- Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
- Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.
Implications and Future Dynamics
- Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
- Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
- Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
- Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
- Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.
Summary Table: Core Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
|Locking
|1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
|Unlock Timing
|Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032
In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.
Economia del token di Aptos (APT): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Aptos (APT) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token APT che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token APT possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di APT, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token APT!
