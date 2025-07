Informazioni su Acolyte by Virtuals ACOLYT

Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

Sito web ufficiale: https://acolyt.ai/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x79dacb99a8698052a9898e81fdf883c29efb93cb