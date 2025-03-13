OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NomeOIK
ClassificaNo.3212
Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00
Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00
Quota di mercato%
Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.00%
Fornitura in circolazione0
Fornitura massima0
Fornitura totale1,000,000,000
Tasso di circolazione%
Data di emissione--
Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--
Massimo storico0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Prezzo più basso0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Blockchain pubblicaETH
Settore
Social media
