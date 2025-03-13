OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

NomeOIK

ClassificaNo.3212

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.00%

Fornitura in circolazione0

Fornitura massima0

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Prezzo più basso0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Blockchain pubblicaETH

Settore

Social media

