RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
NévRC
HelyezésNo.1780
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.04%
Forgalomban lévő készlet206,354,380
Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0.2063%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Legalacsonyabb ár0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Nyilvános blokkláncLAVA
Szektor
Közösségi média
