HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

NévHSK

HelyezésNo.566

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.59%

Forgalomban lévő készlet132,500,000

Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.1325%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Legalacsonyabb ár0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.

