HSK
HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
NévHSK
HelyezésNo.566
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.59%
Forgalomban lévő készlet132,500,000
Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0.1325%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja2.587574787960956,2024-12-20
Legalacsonyabb ár0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16
Nyilvános blokkláncETH
