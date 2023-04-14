PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

ImePEPE

PoredakNo.31

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.0012%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%

Količina u optjecaju420,689,899,653,543.56

Maksimalna količina420,690,000,000,000

Ukupna količina420,689,899,653,543.56

Stopa optjecaja0.9999%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Najniža cijena0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Javni blockchainETH

Sektor

Društvene mreže

