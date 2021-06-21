צלול לעומק כיצד FLOKI האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Parameter Details Total Supply 10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI Initial Issuance 100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021 Distribution Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)

All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.

The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Details Community 100% of tokens allocated to the community Staking Program ~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years) Staking Rewards Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated) Treasury Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees Burn Mechanisms 25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI

No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.

Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Mechanism Description Medium of Exchange Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.) Staking Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY Transaction Tax 0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing Deflationary Burns 25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI Early Unstaking Penalty Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned Governance FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot In-Game Utility Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Mechanism Details Staking Lock Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards Early Unstaking Penalty 3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned) Circulating Supply As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks Unlocking Schedule No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

Feature Details Total Supply 10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI Initial Circulating 100% at TGE (June 21, 2021) Staking Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years Staking Rewards Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration Transaction Tax 0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury Burn Mechanisms 25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI Early Unstaking Penalty 5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration Governance Off-chain via Snapshot Utility Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.

The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding. No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.

All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders. Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.

As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

Category Mechanism/Detail Issuance 100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions Allocation Community, staking, treasury, burns Usage Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service Incentives Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties Locking Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked Unlocking User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.