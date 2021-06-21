FLOKI (FLOKI) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי FLOKI (FLOKI), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
FLOKI (FLOKI) מידע

Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

אתר רשמי:
https://floki.com/
מסמך לבן:
https://docs.floki.com/
סייר בלוקים:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

FLOKI (FLOKI) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור FLOKI (FLOKI), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 927.28M
$ 927.28M$ 927.28M
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 9.66T
$ 9.66T$ 9.66T
אספקה במחזור:
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T$ 9.54T
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 938.78M
$ 938.78M$ 938.78M
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 0.0000972
$ 0.0000972$ 0.0000972

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של FLOKI (FLOKI)

צלול לעומק כיצד FLOKI האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Issuance100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
DistributionCommunity airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
  • All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
  • The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Community100% of tokens allocated to the community
Staking Program~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
Staking RewardsStakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
TreasuryReceives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
  • No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
  • Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

MechanismDescription
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
StakingUsers can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
Transaction Tax0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
Deflationary Burns25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking PenaltyUnstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
GovernanceFLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
In-Game UtilityRequired to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

MechanismDetails
Staking LockUsers can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
Early Unstaking Penalty3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
Circulating SupplyAs of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
Unlocking ScheduleNo vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Circulating100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
StakingUp to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
Staking RewardsPaid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
Transaction Tax0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking Penalty5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
GovernanceOff-chain via Snapshot
UtilityPayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

  • The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
  • As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

CategoryMechanism/Detail
Issuance100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
LockingStaking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
UnlockingUser-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.

FLOKI (FLOKI) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של FLOKI (FLOKI) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של FLOKI אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות FLOKIהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את FLOKIטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתFLOKIהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.