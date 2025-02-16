Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

By: PANews
2025/02/16 14:01
Threshold
T$0.01587-2.99%
Salamanca
DON$0.000444-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001734-2.85%

Original article: The DeFi Investor

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

Despite the recent sluggish performance of the cryptocurrency market, there are still profit opportunities in the market that do not rely on the rise in token prices. In fact, in addition to traditional traders and investors, there are many participants who have made considerable profits in this field through other means. This article will deeply analyze three profit models that do not rely on market trends from the technical and strategic levels.

1. Airdrops and Yield Farms

In the current DeFi ecosystem, the liquidity mining and airdrop mechanism centered on top assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL is becoming more and more perfect. Taking the Pendle protocol as an example, its smart contract supports the locking of stablecoin assets to obtain a fixed annualized rate of return (APY) of 19%, and a fixed annualized return of 12% for BTC assets. By optimizing the strategy combination and capital utilization efficiency, professional operators can achieve an annualized return of 50-80% on stablecoins.

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

2. Short-selling arbitrage of high FDV new coins

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

 New Tokens Recently Listed on Binance

Technical analysis of newly listed tokens on Binance shows that most tokens show a clear downward trend after TGE . This market phenomenon is mainly due to two core factors:

  • Tokens are severely decentralized : On-chain data shows that tens of thousands of tokens are issued every day
  • Imbalanced valuation system : Project owners tend to cash out early investors through high valuation models

As the saying goes: "In chaos there is opportunity". This market inefficiency provides professional traders with significant short-selling opportunities. Derivatives trading platforms represented by Hyperliquid provide an effective trading channel for short-selling strategies by quickly launching new coin perpetual contracts. However, it should be noted that considering the high volatility of newly issued tokens, it is recommended to adopt a low-leverage strategy to optimize the risk-return ratio and accumulate strategy experience through small-scale experiments.

3. Funding rate arbitrage (Delta neutral strategy)

In the pricing mechanism of the perpetual contract market, the funding rate, as a periodic settlement mechanism for long and short parties, provides arbitrageurs with significant profit margins.

  • When the funding rate is positive, the long side needs to pay fees to the short side;
  • When the funding rate is negative, shorts pay longs.

Professional traders can capture funding rate differences by building a Delta neutral portfolio. In terms of specific operations, when a significant positive funding rate is observed, a $1,000 BTC spot long position and a $1,000 contract short position can be established at the same time (funding rates can be monitored through the Coinglass platform) to obtain stable returns through market neutral strategies.

Currently, protocols such as Ethena and Resolv have developed automated funding rate arbitrage systems to provide users with passive income. However, manually operating multi-product arbitrage strategies, although more time-consuming, may still yield higher returns. Investors can use the "Funding Comparison" function section of the Hyperliquid platform to find arbitrage opportunities.

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

Summarize

Even during a market downturn, there are still many opportunities in the cryptocurrency space. Contrary to popular belief, there are still many inefficiencies in the crypto market, which provides arbitrageurs with abundant profit opportunities. It is recommended that each participant should find a specific area in which they are good at and can make a profit, and continue to improve and strive to become an expert in this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025