Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

By: PANews
2025/02/28 14:51
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13892-3.62%

Author: Tulip King , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Key insights:

  • Increased market sensitivity: Markets react similarly to different events. While the content of events varies (from risk parameter adjustments to technical integrations), broader market sentiment and liquidity conditions play a leading role in shaping prices.
  • Governance as a core driver: A significant portion of events were related to governance proposals and execution decisions, particularly around Maker and its related protocols (including Sky Protocol). The market’s cautious yet consistent response to these proposals highlights investors’ focus on long-term risk management and strategic capital flows. Governance dynamics are seen as an indicator of future stability and growth.
  • Integrations and expansions are equally important: Technical announcements such as Everclear integration, Onyx’s smart wallet, and Virtuals’ AI staking initiatives have also generated a response comparable to governance dynamics. This consistency suggests that business expansions that are expected to improve network efficiency and cross-chain liquidity are equally influential and strengthen the market’s overall risk-reward assessment during this window.

Weekly Theme

This week, the market’s attention has been focused on governance and risk management proposals, reflected in the recurring implementation proposals and adjustments to key protocol parameters. Discussions on cutting core fees, changing liquidity parameters, and modifying stability fees are more than just routine updates; they reflect a general desire among investors to make sound decisions that balance short-term tactical and long-term strategic positioning.

Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

Another important theme is technology integration and ecosystem expansion. Announcements about integration with new networks (such as Linea, Polygon, Chain XCN Ledger) and new products (such as AI staking and smart wallet deployment) show that market participants are actively rewarding projects that enhance interoperability and operational efficiency, driving optimism about future network scalability.

Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

Finally, there is another potential narrative about expected pricing behavior. As many events are concentrated around mid-February, the price increase before the event and the rapid stabilization after the event suggest that the news may be partially digested by the market before it is officially released. This expectation trend reinforces the view that regardless of the specific event, the overall market environment is in a passive mood, and each event is expected to trigger similar adjustments.

Key assets

Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

Maker and Sky Protocol: Maker stands out for its regular announcements of key governance events, including execution proposals and parameter adjustments. Sky Protocol is often mentioned alongside Maker, showing consistent outlier reactions, highlighting the importance investors place on governance narratives and systems for capital flow.

Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

Everclear: Everclear has gained market attention through its integration announcement and EverExpansion program. The steady response around Everclear’s integration events shows that investors are enthusiastic about cross-chain interoperability and expect that these technical collaborations will improve liquidity management and enhance operational efficiency.

Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February

Virtuals Protocol and Onyx: Virtuals Protocol enters the AI staking space, and Onyx announces the launch of a smart wallet, marking its emergence as an asset driving innovation. Unique product enhancements show that in addition to governance, investors are looking at tokens that operate innovative, diversify their risk exposure, and expect long-term usability improvements that translate into continued value growth.

Looking ahead

In the coming week, it is recommended to remain vigilant to the development of improved governance structures and risk management frameworks. As the protocol finalizes adjustments and new proposals enter the voting phase, pay attention to voting sentiment and liquidity changes, which may have broader impacts on market stability. Pay close attention to announcements from Maker and Sky Protocol as they continue to adjust risk parameters and develop their capital flow systems.

On the technical side, continue to watch for announcements related to cross-chain integrations and innovative product releases, such as further updates from Everclear and progress on on-chain liquidity channels. These developments may not only drive incremental gains, but may also fundamentally change network dynamics. Investors should monitor whether these initiatives begin to exceed market expectations or trigger a repricing of risk relative to Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the observed anticipatory behavior suggests that the market may be pricing in advance. This means that any deviations or surprises in upcoming announcements may trigger a more volatile re-rating. Investors may consider focusing on assets that can take advantage of stable governance frameworks and improve with innovative operations.

in conclusion

The market paradigm in February is defined by governance-driven recalibrations and integration/extension events. Abnormal return trends show that the market’s reaction is similar regardless of the event category (whether it is an adjustment of risk parameters or the launch of a technological innovation), suggesting a broader, more systematic sensitivity to major events. This highlights the importance of tracking governance proposals and innovation-driven events, as they jointly shape investor sentiment and asset pricing in a seemingly homogenous manner.

For investors and market participants, it is important not to view these events in isolation. Instead, understand that the crypto ecosystem is currently in a phase where programmatic realignment (governance changes) and operational advancements (integrations and product enhancements) are tightly intertwined. Therefore, it is recommended to fully understand governance votes and integration updates, especially for assets such as Maker, Sky Protocol, Everclear, Virtuals Protocol, and Onyx, as they are at the core of the market's evolving narrative.

By focusing on both governance stability and technological innovation, stakeholders can better predict future market trends and identify assets with long-term upside potential. This comprehensive perspective can guide investors not only in judging immediate price reactions, but also in evaluating which projects will lead the next stage of the crypto market's development.

Related reading: MakerDAO’s sudden emergency governance proposal: borrowing limits and collateral ratios rise together, is it a defense or a power struggle?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025