Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

By: PANews
2025/03/10 15:10
Bitcoin
BTC$109,110.98-0.01%

Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

1. Market observation

Keywords: Cocoro, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin fell to $80,000 this morning, and Ethereum also fell below $2,000 for a short time. The market sentiment indicator showed that the fear and greed index fell to 20, entering the extreme panic range. Bitcoin fell below the range after four months of sideways trading, but did not fully retest the previous high trading volume range. Observing the order book, it is found that the current largest pending orders are concentrated below 80K and above 95K, indicating that there is a lack of obvious trading opportunities in the current price range. At the same time, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes warned that Bitcoin may retest the $78,000 support level, and if it falls below it, it may point to $75,000. In addition, the owner of DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU announced the adoption of a new dog over the weekend and launched the Cocoro token on the Base chain. The token economics announced by Own The Doge showed that 20% will be used for community airdrops.

On the regulatory side, David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, opposes the proposal to tax every cryptocurrency transaction. At the same time, the Trump administration is exploring major tax reforms, including abolishing federal income tax and replacing it with tariffs on imported goods. It is worth noting that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, wrote that the U.S. Department of Justice may liquidate Bitcoin against the president's wishes, which may explain the recent price trend.

In this context, the views and dynamics of various parties have attracted attention. Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned that the largest stock market crash may occur, and recommended that investors hold physical gold, silver and Bitcoin instead of related ETF products. Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, put forward a grand vision at the White House Digital Asset Summit, suggesting that the United States acquire 5%-25% of the total global Bitcoin supply by 2035, and it is expected that it may generate a value of 16 trillion to 81 trillion US dollars by 2045.

In this regard, Zeneca, founder of ZenAcademy, shared his investment experience in the last market cycle this morning. He had experienced a drawdown of eight-digit assets and emphasized that "selling too early" is usually wiser than "holding too long" because most assets will eventually return to zero. He reminded investors to consider reducing some positions when they see investment returns and be wary of overconfident voices on social media. Zeneca believes that Bitcoin is better than most other assets in the long run, and advises investors to avoid excessive immersion in the crypto market and stay connected to non-crypto fields to avoid being swayed by market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 10)

  • Bitcoin: $82,241.18 (-11.97% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $37.038 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,061.23 (-38.11% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.789 billion

  • Fear index: 20 (extreme fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 3 sat/vB, ETH 0.65 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.4%, ETH 9.2%

3. ETF flows (as of March 7 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$409.2 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$23.1 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US President Trump met with US technology leaders, including the CEOs of HP, Intel, IBM, and Qualcomm. (March 11, 2:00)

US President Trump signed an executive order. (March 11, 3:00)

U.S. February unadjusted CPI annual rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.50% / Expected: 0.30%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 8 (10,000 people) (March 13, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 22.1 / Expected: None

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI's crypto exchange SBI VC Trade launches stablecoin "USDC" service

Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

Data: CHEEL, CONX, APT and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which CHEEL unlocking value is about 162 million US dollars

Utah Senate passes Bitcoin bill, but removes Bitcoin reserve provision

Backed Launches Tokenized Coinbase Stock wbCOIN on the Base Network

WLFI's investment portfolio has lost more than $110 million, with ETH suffering the most losses

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time, and the US stock trading time is advanced by 1 hour

Today's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme fear

El Salvador once again increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,111 BTC

CryptoQuant Research Director: Bitcoin Spot Demand Growth is Shrinking

Analysis: $82,000 may be the key support level for BTC in the near future, and will be seriously affected by macroeconomic factors in the short term

Grayscale's official website deletes the slogan "the world's largest Ethereum fund"

Binance: Delisting of improper market makers in GPS and SHELL

Trump family crypto project WLFI co-founded: will continue to support basic DeFi assets and value SUI's American background

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks

Texas' Bitcoin Reserve Fund to Hold Cryptocurrency with a Market Cap of at Least $500 Billion

FIFA to launch cryptocurrency

Crypto industry's "political gamble" of $130 million in donations in exchange for Trump's support

Own The Doge Announces Cocoro Token Economics: 20% for Community Airdrops

DOGE Prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU Owner Announces Launch of Cocoro Token on Base Chain

Sonic Labs co-founder: Once severely hit by Multicoin managing partner Kyle Samani, but now successful

CZ: YZi Labs may invest in projects that use BNB/BSC as the main payment option to develop a good MVP

Data: The total amount of BTC held by whales has dropped to the lowest level since 2019

Coinbase Adds Aethir (ATH) and Syrup (SYRUP) to Listing Roadmap

Bloomberg: Kraken plans IPO as early as Q1 2026

Trump did not mention the new policy at the White House Crypto Summit, but attendees praised it

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001564+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum