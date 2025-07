Informations sur ynUSD Max (YNUSDX)

YieldNest is a next-generation liquid restaking protocol that consolidates DeFi and restaking strategies into a single liquid asset. At its core, YieldNest introduces MAX LRTs, designed to optimize risk-adjusted returns by dynamically balancing between DeFi and restaking strategies.

The protocol’s modular architecture, built entirely in-house, ensures seamless integration, robust security, and adaptability as DeFi continues to evolve.

Site officiel : https://yieldnest.finance Livre blanc : https://docs.yieldnest.finance/