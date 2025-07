Informations sur Warthog (WART)

Warthog is an experimental cryptocurrency with world's first Proof of Balanced Work algorithm written by a group of crypto enthusiasts. No premine. No unfair automatic allocation of coins to dev/team. 100% Minable. Written from scratch. Modern codebase. Open source.

Site officiel : https://www.warthog.network/ Livre blanc : https://www.warthog.network/