Informations sur Trailblaze (XBLAZE)

Trailblaze is a fundraising platform offering investments of various types and stages, including pre-seed, IDOs, INOs, and NFT drops. The vision of Trailblaze is to democratize fundraising by creating a frictionless, transparent process for startups to connect to investors and ensuring that only quality projects are represented.

Site officiel : https://www.trailblaze.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZsT2lXAH1N3m8DjZXX7ijr8_IidpylA2Sim3kUhKV8A/edit