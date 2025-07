Informations sur SWORD (SWORD)

SWORD is the first community token to be launched on the Arena platform (https://starsarena.com/SwordAvax/) through a fair and transparent public sale. SWORD is led by early adopters of Arena and supports charitable causes through its foundation and community. SWORD is part of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://swordavax.com/ Livre blanc : https://swordavax.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SWORD-Token-Contract-AUDIT.pdf