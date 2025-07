Informations sur STARBASE (STARBASE)

All-in-One Payment Solution for Telegram Stars ⭐

Telegram has been the main social media channel for all crypto users. Many mini-apps and purchases are now done through Telegram Stars. With the mission to improve Telegram-Stars-purchase-experience, Starbase helps users convert crypto assets into Stars easily from any chain. Making it seamless for users to pay and mini-apps to accept payments in any token from any chain, reducing drop-offs and unlocking better rates for users.

Site officiel : https://starbase.tg/ Livre blanc : https://docs.starbase.tg/starbase