Informations sur Solify100 (S100)

Solify100 is a transformative crypto project that integrates emotional wellness tools with financial innovation. Built on the Solana blockchain, Solify100 aims to create a compassionate and empowering ecosystem driven by AI agents, market sentiment intelligence, and a robust rewards system. Solify100's mission is to go beyond the meme coin narrative and shape a community-centric movement grounded in mental health and shared growth.

Site officiel : https://www.solify100.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSt_-RSgU_c4iXgdYGOAWJAuwJvlnA3GGMf-jCF4YbDlsfTgSnykO914opURrf2BRIQ1eUZ4Qm8N4ar/pub