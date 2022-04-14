Tokenomics de Slam (SLAM)
Informations sur Slam (SLAM)
A revolutionary ecosystem powered by a DeFi Casino, Advanced Charts App, Swap Platform. Slam Token has delivered 4 working products in just one month.
Slam Charts: The Only Charts App for BSC
With Slam Charts, you are able to see each token’s market cap data & Lp amount; both for v1 and for v2. Keep track of your favorite tokens and enjoy the simplicity. You can easily search & track BSC tokens, keep track of 4 wallets simultaneously, calculate tokens worth in USD & crypto currencies. Last but not least, you can add any token or whale wallet to your watchlist to receive push notifications for big buys/sells with the new “Whale Radar” feature!
Slam Swap: Most User Friendly Swap Platform of BSC
Slam Swap will automatically detect the version you should use for a specific token to get the best price. In addition to that, Slam Swap adjusts the correct slippage for you! (There are currently +30 tokens that have this feature but more will be added in the future). SlamSwap has the potential to be the next big DEX.
Slam Vegas: Future of Crypto Gambling
A sophisticated crypto casino with live dealers and over 100 games. Slam Vegas will have blackjack, roulette and baccarat with live dealers, slot games and live games (such as Crazy Time etc.) in our lobby.
Slam Crash
Our OG crash game is now moved to a new domain and it’s separated from Slam Vegas completely. You will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB or $SLAM to play the crash game. (New tokens will be added on a regular basis) In the new version of the game, there will be features only available for SLAM holders.
Slam Token aims to stand apart from the crowd by building new utilities that benefits the BSC community.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Slam (SLAM)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Slam (SLAM), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Slam (SLAM) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Slam (SLAM) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SLAM qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SLAM pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SLAM, explorez le prix en direct du token SLAM !
Prévision du prix de SLAM
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction SLAM pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de SLAM combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.