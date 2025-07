Informations sur MeowSpace (MSPC)

Meowspace is a real-time chat platform designed for Web3 users, allowing communities to interact in token-gated environments. Inspired by social media platforms like Myspace, Meowspace enables users to create customizable profiles, host themed chat rooms, and participate in community-driven events. The project aims to move away from traditional platforms like Telegram and Discord by offering a more immersive and interactive space for online discussions, particularly within meme coin communities.

Site officiel : https://meowspace.lol/chat