Informations sur Matrix Labs (MATRIX)

"Matrixswap is a fully decentralized virtual-AMM-based perpetual futures trading protocol and a DEX aggregator deployed on the Polygon, Polkadot and the Cardano blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Matrixswap offers leveraged trades for assets with guaranteed on-chain liquidity. Matrixswap's DEX aggregator finds the best pricing for users when performing AMM spot trades and it allows traders execute single-to-multiple, multiple-to-single token swaps. Matrixswap's DEX aggregator also features an Emergency Nuke Button that allows users to convert all tokens into stable coin under one transaction."

Site officiel : https://www.matrixswap.io/