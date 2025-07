Informations sur Magnetix (MAG)

Magnetix (MAG) is a neuro religion that fuses the Law of Attraction with blockchain technology to create abundance. By practicing gratitude, visualization, and group manifestation, we strengthen our collective energy to attract opportunities and financial growth. The Magnetix Coin (MAG) serves as a symbol of focused intention and innovation, empowering individuals to manifest prosperity and success.

Site officiel : https://magnetixcoin.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IhrsaLdEwhVVeorZnUNZP5gTRuJFGiBiMSkM5ZuAqQs/edit?usp=drive_link