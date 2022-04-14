Tokenomics de LCX (LCX)
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency.
LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF.
LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others.
In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's).
The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits.
More Information available at www.LCX.com
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de LCX (LCX)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de LCX (LCX), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de LCX (LCX) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de LCX (LCX) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LCX qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LCX pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LCX, explorez le prix en direct du token LCX !
