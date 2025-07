Informations sur KITNET TOKEN (KITNET)

Kitnet Token is a company specialized in real estate investments in communities in Rio de Janeiro.

Our main services include the purchase, renovation and sale of properties, rental management, real estate brokerage and property legalization.

In addition, we offer investors the opportunity to participate in our real estate fund through the trading of tokens, providing them with a financial return proportional to the amount invested.

Site officiel : https://www.kitnettoken.com.br Livre blanc : https://kitnettoken.com.br/kitnettoken-whitepaper-v1.pdf