Informations sur Hive Game Token (HGT)

Official in-game token of Project Hive. Provides players with the ability to make purchases inside the game for cosmetic items and characters skill. Used as a mean of rewards for different gameplay modes, such as Ranking Arena and Battle Arena.

Site officiel : https://project-hive.io/ Livre blanc : https://project-hive.io/docs/LitePaper.pdf