Informations sur GUS (GUS)

Gus token ($GUS), launched in 2024, stands out in the meme token space with its first-of-its-kind integration with the Bitcoin network via Stacks, emphasizing security and innovation. Boasting a $750,000 market cap and over 2,000 holders, its growth is fueled by a vibrant community and a dedicated development team, promising a future of continued expansion and technological advancements

Site officiel : https://guscoinstx.xyz/