Informations sur GoGoPool (GGP)

GGP is an ERC20 utility token that is used for:

Lowering the AVAX staking cost of a validator node

Staking to be matched with AVAX from the deposit pool

Used in governance to make decisions about the protocol, aimed towards helping Subnets launch faster

Site officiel : https://gogopool.com Livre blanc : https://docs.gogopool.com/gogopool-litepaper