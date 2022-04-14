Tokenomics de Evolve Network (EVOLVE)
What is Evolve Network? Evolve Network is a decentralized AI platform that allows users to build, deploy, and interact with AI agents using a globally distributed compute network. The platform enables peer-to-peer (P2P) inference and fine-tuning on GPU power from around the world, making it possible to run advanced open-source LLMs like Llama 3, Deepseek, Mistral and more without relying on centralized cloud providers and APIs. Evolve Network is designed for AI-driven automation, secure model hosting, and real-world applications, including robotics, humanoid integration, and autonomous AI agent decision-making.
The mission. Our goal is to push AI development toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by decentralizing compute power, enabling user-aligned AI, and creating an open ecosystem for AI innovation. Users can contribute GPU resources, create AI workflows, and agents with memory, reasoning capabilities, and real-world functionality.
What is the Value of Evolve Network? Evolve Network decentralizes AI compute and model hosting, leveraging a global peer-to-peer GPU network. Users can contribute GPU power for rewards, ensuring accessibility and scalability. The platform enables AI agent creation with built-in tools, APIs, and personal datasets, allowing seamless automation and intelligent decision-making. Privacy is maintained through Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), ensuring secure data processing for node miners. Beyond software, Evolve Network expands AI into robotics, humanoids, and automation, driving industrial and autonomous system advancements.
Can you mine $EVOLVE Tokens? Evolve Network operates on a compute staking model, allowing participants to contribute compute resources in exchange for token rewards. Compute providers and network validators are essential to maintaining and optimizing the network’s AI infrastructure, ensuring efficient and secure operations.
What can you do on Evolve Network? Evolve Network enables users to deploy AI agents that interact with users and autonomously execute tasks. It offers decentralized knowledge storage, allowing information to be securely stored and retrieved from a trustless, distributed database. Users can engage with AI models for research, automation, and content generation while integrating AI within blockchain applications for smart contract automation and decision-making. The platform also supports custom AI workflows, enabling adaptive AI processes tailored to user inputs.
Token Utility ($EVOLVE) and Ecosystem The $EVOLVE token powers Evolve Network, providing access to compute resources, the AI agent economy, governance, and incentives. Users utilize the token for AI inference, agent interactions, and model fine-tuning, while GPU providers and data contributors earn rewards for supporting the network. Token holders participate in governance by voting on upgrades, AI models, and ecosystem proposals. The agent marketplace allows users to buy, sell, and trade AI agents as NFTs, fostering a decentralized AI-driven economy.
Who Created Evolve Network? Evolve Network was founded by a group of AI and blockchain enthusiasts dedicated to building an open and permissionless AI ecosystem. The project is spearheaded by Priyanshu and a team of contributors from various backgrounds in AI research, distributed systems, and Web3 development.
The Vision: A Path Toward AGI
