Tokenomics de Efinity (EFI)
Informations sur Efinity (EFI)
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform.
Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences.
Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today.
Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS.
Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets.
Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance.
Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network.
Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain.
Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Efinity (EFI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Efinity (EFI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Efinity (EFI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Efinity (EFI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens EFI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens EFI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de EFI, explorez le prix en direct du token EFI !
Prévision du prix de EFI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction EFI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de EFI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.