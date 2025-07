Informations sur DragonWifBeard (DWB)

Meet DragonWifBeard: The world's first AI-powered pet dragon!

More Than Just Scales: DragonWifBeard is a real-life bearded dragon revolutionizing the pet experience. He's not just any reptile – he's equipped with cutting-edge Eliza AI agent, giving him a unique personality and the ability to interact with his environment in unprecedented ways. The Future of Companionship: This groundbreaking project merges the love for pets with the limitless possibilities of AI. Witness the dawn of a new era in companionship with DragonWithBeard.

Site officiel : https://DragonWifBeard.Pet