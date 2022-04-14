Tokenomics de Dentacoin (DCN)

Tokenomics de Dentacoin (DCN)

Découvrez les informations clés sur Dentacoin (DCN), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
Informations sur Dentacoin (DCN)

Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community.

Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term.

Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy.

According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place.

Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.

Site officiel :
https://www.dentacoin.com/
Livre blanc :
https://dentacoin.com/white-paper/Whitepaper-en%20v.0.9.pdf

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Dentacoin (DCN)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Dentacoin (DCN), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 391.11K
Offre totale :
$ 8.00T
Offre en circulation :
$ 710.84B
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
$ 4.40M
Sommet historique :
$ 0.0059853
Bas historique :
$ 0
Prix actuel :
$ 0
Tokenomics de Dentacoin (DCN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de Dentacoin (DCN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens DCN qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens DCN pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de DCN, explorez le prix en direct du token DCN !

Prévision du prix de DCN

Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction DCN pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de DCN combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.

Avertissement

Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.