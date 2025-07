Informations sur Curly (CURLY)

Curly aims to make a significant impact in the meme token landscape by blending community spirit with the enchanting charm of the Scottish Fold cat. By fostering a friendly and engaging environment, we invite everyone to join us on this adventure in creating a beloved meme token that is intelligently fun, cute, and inclusive. Curly can be used in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, as well as in peer-to-peer transactions across the Solana blockchain

Site officiel : https://curlycat.org/ Livre blanc : https://blush-genuine-marten-290.mypinata.cloud/ipfs/QmYPm2AbJTmAnD5kDXdWmsqmWFKVxctN2UAzLp67o4bmcn/Curly%20WhitePaper.pdf