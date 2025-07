Informations sur Brooder (BROOD)

Brooder is an AI engine built for creators to generate their own characters and launch them as tokens on the Solana blockchain using our launchpad. Our framework combines the latest LLM capabilities, users can customise their own contract address and launch a token directly onto Pump Fun for free. Our utility token $BROOD will be the native currency of the platform with a burning mechanism for each deployment + a subscription model paid in $BROOD.

Site officiel : https://www.brooder.tech/ Livre blanc : https://medium.com/brooder-tech/what-is-the-brooder-token-1c0da5e27805