Informations sur BITBONDS (BITBONDS)

BitBonds: The Financial Supernova of 2025

"This could be a $2 trillion idea." - Forbes.

Backed by Governments. Powered by Crypto. The first true bridge between Wall Street and Web3. 🔥 Endorsed by NYC Mayor at Bitcoin 2025 🔥 Unveiled by VanEck at BTC Reserve Summit 🔥 Adopted by giants like Russia’s Sberbank BitBonds fuse U.S. Treasuries with Bitcoin -Wall St meets Web3 in the $2T financial revolution of 2025. Led By VanEck & Mayor of NYC

Site officiel : https://www.bitbondscto.com/