Informations sur AgentXBT (AGXBT)

AgentXBT is an advanced AI assistant designed to empower traders with in-depth technical and fundamental analysis. Users can request detailed market insights, portfolio breakdowns, whale activity reports, and sentiment analysis directly through the terminal. Accessible via the website and X (formerly Twitter), AgentXBT combines real-time data with AI-driven recommendations to enhance daily trading decisions.

Site officiel : https://agentxbt.io