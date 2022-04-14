Tokenomics de ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Informations sur ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de ZIGCOIN (ZIG), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens ZIG. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Introduction
ZIGChain, supported by the $ZIG token, powers an ecosystem focused on decentralized wealth management. This in-depth analysis covers the critical pillars of its tokenomics—issuance, allocation, utility & incentives, locking/unlocking dynamics—providing both the latest data and strategic context.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Supply: The $ZIG token has a maximum supply of 1,953,940,795 tokens. Current public data suggests the supply is either fixed or has a capped upper limit, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
- Initial Distribution: The details regarding the initial TGE (Token Generation Event), periodic emissions, or inflationary mechanisms are not fully disclosed in public sources as of June 2025. However, there are no signals of substantial ongoing inflation, aligning with a deflationary or non-inflationary supply preference seen in leading chains.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed public table of allocations (team, investors, community, ecosystem, foundation, etc.) is not available, the allocation approach can be inferred from project activity and on-chain practices.
|Category
|Allocation Details
|Notes
|Max Supply
|1,953,940,795 ZIG
|Hard cap as of recent filings
|Circulating Supply
|Not disclosed
|Dynamic, updates with unlocks
|Allocation Groups
|Not published
|No granular breakdown at block level
Key Takeaway:
ZIGChain appears to use a staged or milestone-based unlocking approach for its various buckets, closely aligning with modern Web3 best practices to avoid rapid dilution and speculative volatility.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
$ZIG is embedded across the entire ecosystem and its core dApps:
- Staking & Liquid Staking: Users can stake $ZIG natively or via liquid staking (e.g., stZIG), as recently announced with the Valdora Finance launch. Staking is designed to secure the network while providing rewards.
- Validation: Stakers can operate or delegate to validators, reinforcing decentralized consensus.
- Governance: $ZIG is expected to govern protocol upgrades and parameter changes, giving token holders on-chain voting rights.
- Utility Fees: Incentivizes network engagement, dApps utilization, and native services within the ZIGChain ecosystem.
Community Support:
Social signals (Twitter, project discourse) highlight a focus on long-term community rewards and ecosystem incentives, rooted in actual dApp adoption (examples: staking, new dApps going live, incentivized testnet activities).
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock-ups: $ZIG staking, both standard and liquid, involves lock-up durations—commonly ranging from protocol-defined epochs to custom user-specified periods. These durations help smooth token emissions and align incentives.
- In-Protocol Locks: Unlocks for early stakeholders (team, investors, strategic contributors) would, as per best practices, typically involve cliff and vesting structures (e.g., 12–36 months with monthly or quarterly releases). Public documentation on precise vesting terms is currently unavailable.
- Infrastructure Locks: Bridge contracts use lock/unlock mechanics for cross-chain value transfer, as further detailed under interoperability models and DeFi integrations.
Unlocking Time & Schedules
-
Token Unlocks:
Current on-chain and analytics data indicate no publicly scheduled unlock events or vesting cliffs are being triggered in the coming months (verified June 2025). This points to either a fully circulating supply or locks that remain unpublicized.
-
Best-Effort Unlock Table Structure (no live data for $ZIG as of query):
|Unlock Category
|Unlock Start
|Cliff Duration
|Vesting Period
|Notes
|Team/Founders
|-
|-
|-
|Details not disclosed
|Investors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ecosystem/Incentives
|Ongoing (?)
|-
|-
|Liquid staking, airdrops
|Community
|Ongoing (?)
|-
|-
|Rewards & bounties
Strategic Analysis & Ecosystem Implications
Strengths
- Tangible Utility: $ZIG’s integration with staking, DeFi, and governance functions maximizes incentive alignment and actual user demand.
- Incentive Design: By tying incentives to both validators and liquid staking modules, ZIGChain mitigates passive holding and encourages ecosystem engagement.
- Community Orientation: Frequent updates about staking, new dApps, and testnet incentives reflect an active user-centric approach.
Limitations/Unknowns
- Lack of granular allocation, cliff, and vesting detail may pose research challenges for institutional investors.
- Unspecified circulating supply and unlock schedule introduces some uncertainty regarding future emissions and potential sell pressure.
Recommendations
- Transparency: Future public releases of a full tokenomics breakdown (in table format) would enhance credibility.
- Incentivization Tracking: Ongoing communications about new incentive programs or staking modules are critical to maintain community trust.
Conclusion
ZIGChain’s tokenomics—while robust in utility and incentive engineering—lack full public transparency on issuance, allocation, and scheduled unlocks. The existing system prioritizes ecosystem health, staking participation, and gradual community reward mechanisms. For the most up-to-date breakdown as new releases or audits become available, continued monitoring of project communications (Twitter, dApp launches, governance forums) is advised.
Note: This response will be updated with a granular allocation table and schedule if/when official documentation or on-chain events are published.
Key Data Snapshot
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|1,953,940,795 ZIG
|Unlock Schedule
|Not Available
|Main Use Cases
|Staking, Governance, Liquid Staking, dApp Incentives
For further precision on ZIGChain’s tokenomics, direct access to future whitepapers, governance proposals, or on-chain analytics is recommended.
Tokenomics de ZIGCOIN (ZIG) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de ZIGCOIN (ZIG) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens ZIG qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens ZIG pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de ZIG, explorez le prix en direct du token ZIG !
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
