Informations sur Chia Network (XCH)

Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

Site officiel : https://www.chia.net/ Livre blanc : https://docs.chia.net/green-paper-abstract/ Explorateur de blocs : https://www.spacescan.io/