Informations sur Witnet (WIT)

The Witnet protocol enables smart contracts to realize their true potential by giving them access to all sorts of valuable data sets, and by attesting and delivering that information securely thanks to its strong cryptoeconomic guarantees.

Site officiel : https://witnet.io Livre blanc : https://witnet.io/witnet-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://witnet.network