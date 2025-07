Informations sur TRVL (TRVL)

Dtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms. Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders.

Site officiel : http://www.dtravel.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.dtravel.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x6a8Fd46F88dBD7bdC2D536C604f811C63052ce0F