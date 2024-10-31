Tokenomics de TIA (TIA)
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: TIA
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
- Inflation:
- Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
- Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
- 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives
|26.79%
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters of Celestia
|19.67%
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters of Celestia
|15.90%
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors
|17.64%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
- Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
- Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
- Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
- Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Method
|Amount (TIA)
|Unlock Periods
|Public Allocation
|Fully unlocked at launch
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000
|1
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4
|2023-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|67M/201M
|1/1095
|Early Backers: Seed
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|52.47M/106.53M
|1/365
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|65.01M/131.99M
|1/365
|Initial Core Contributors
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|58.08M/117.92M
|1/730
- Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
- Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
- R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
- Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
- Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.
References
- For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
- For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.
Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.
Tokenomics de TIA (TIA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de TIA (TIA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens TIA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens TIA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de TIA, explorez le prix en direct du token TIA !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.