Informations sur Taraxa Coin (TARA)

Taraxa is designed to track informal transaction to minimize the cost & risk of confusion and disputes.The vast majority (>80%) of the world’s transactions are informal, uncaptured, and unverifiable, often leading to costly confusion and disputes. Taraxa leverages inline capturing and audit logging to make these transactions trusted and seamless.

Site officiel : https://www.taraxa.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.taraxa.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://mainnet.explorer.taraxa.io/