Bittensor is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based, tokenized machine learning network. The project is designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by introducing an optimized training strategy in which models interact in an incentivized, iterative ecosystem, while also advancing a more equitable and collaborative approach to its ownership and access.
Bittensor’s TAO token underpins a decentralized, incentive-driven network for AI and computational resources. Its tokenomics are designed to balance network growth, security, and utility through a dynamic, emission-based model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 21,000,000 TAO
- Issuance Rate: 1 TAO is issued every block (approximately every 12 seconds), equating to 7,200 TAO per day.
- Halvening Cycle: The issuance rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply to be mined is issued. The first halvening occurs after 50% of the total supply is mined, and subsequent halvenings occur at each 50% threshold of the remaining supply.
- Dynamic Emissions: The protocol can dynamically adjust emissions to subnets based on price signals and subnet performance, as proposed in the Dynamic TAO architecture.
Allocation Mechanism
Token Distribution Table
|Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Subnet Owner
|18%
|Fixed allocation for subnet owners
|Miners
|41%
|Incentivizes computational and blockchain-related services
|Validators
|41%
|Rewards for network governance and validation duties
|└─ Delegators
|(82% of 41%)
|Delegators receive the majority of validator rewards via delegation
|└─ Validators
|(18% of 41%)
|Validators retain a smaller portion for direct contribution
- Subnet Allocation: Emissions from the root network are distributed to subnets based on validator votes.
- Validator Delegation: Within the validator share, 82% is distributed to delegators, and 18% remains with validators.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TAO is used to incentivize miners, validators, and subnet owners for contributing resources and maintaining network security.
- Subnet Creation Fee: Users pay a minimum of 100 TAO to create a subnet, with the fee potentially increasing based on demand.
- Staking: As of December 2024, ~5.97 million TAO (~80.95% of the total token supply) is staked across validators, with significant concentration among the top five validators.
- Rewards: Participants earn TAO for performing useful tasks (mining, validating, subnet operation) and can receive additional rewards and fees.
- Recycling: TAO tokens sent to the “recycle bin” are removed from circulation and returned to the unissued supply for future emissions.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: TAO tokens staked with validators are locked for the duration of the staking period, which is determined by the network’s protocol and validator requirements.
- Delegation: Delegators can stake TAO with validators, subject to the validator’s terms and the network’s staking rules.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Unlock Mechanism
|TAO Miners and Validators
|2021-01-03
|2075-08-03
|100% allocation, distributed daily with halvening
- Continuous Unlocking: All TAO emissions are distributed daily to miners and validators, with the unlocking process continuing until the maximum supply is reached (projected to 2075).
- No Cliff or Vesting: There is no evidence of cliff or vesting schedules; tokens are unlocked and distributed as they are mined.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1 TAO/block (~12s), halvening at 50% mined, dynamic emissions possible
|Allocation
|18% Subnet Owner, 41% Miners, 41% Validators (82% to Delegators, 18% to Validators)
|Usage/Incentives
|Mining, validation, subnet creation, staking, delegation, network fees
|Locking
|Staking lock for validators and delegators
|Unlocking
|Daily, continuous, from 2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03, no cliff/vesting
Additional Notes
- Governance: Validator votes determine subnet emission allocations. Proposals like Dynamic TAO may further optimize emissions based on subnet value.
- Network Security: The incentive structure is designed to maximize honest participation and resist collusion.
- Scalability: The architecture supports dynamic subnet creation and emission adjustment to meet AI and computational demand.
Bittensor’s tokenomics are engineered for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and adaptability, supporting a robust ecosystem for decentralized AI and computational services.
Tokenomics de Bittensor (TAO) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Bittensor (TAO) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens TAO qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens TAO pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de TAO, explorez le prix en direct du token TAO !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
