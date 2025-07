Informations sur Tada (TADA)

Ta-da is a revolutionary micro-tasking platform transforming how tasks are accomplished and rewarded. We strive to become the first decentralized and secure Web3 micro-tasking platform. Our goal is to disrupt multiple markets with a single solution. We are revolutionizing micro-tasking by emphasizing the high quality of tasks completed by our engaged community.

Site officiel : https://ta-da.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.ta-da.io/introduction/overview Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/AY1emMxqWLJnHE2HkQvLdLyVpZdsLzq4S3tx5whCNQoC