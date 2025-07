Informations sur Maple Finance (SYRUP)

Maple is 'DeFi's Institutional Lender.' Maple has generated consistent, accelerating growth by combining the best of institutional lending and DeFi. Maple emerged stronger from the 2022 credit crunch and have played a pivotal role in rebuilding the DeFi lending space. We provide transparent, overcollateralized loans that are verifiable in real-time. Our institutional focus has enabled us to scale AND consistently deliver higher yields than our peers.

Site officiel : https://maple.finance/ Livre blanc : https://maplefinance.gitbook.io/maple Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x643C4E15d7d62Ad0aBeC4a9BD4b001aA3Ef52d66