Informations sur Stratos (STOS)

Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos is born for scaling blockchain process capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustlessness, traceability, verifiability, privacy, and other competitive strengths.

Site officiel : https://www.thestratos.org/ Livre blanc : https://www.thestratos.org/assets/pdf/stratos-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.thestratos.org/stratos