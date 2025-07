Informations sur SophiaVerse (SOPHIA)

SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity.

Site officiel : https://sophiaverse.ai Livre blanc : https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/622c1e6eb1cd192ecedc6225/6478bea1a315bfb5780f59fb_SophiaVerse%20Whitepaper%20v2.0.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x73fbd93bfda83b111ddc092aa3a4ca77fd30d380