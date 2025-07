Informations sur Smart Blockchain (SMART)

Smart Blockchain is a scalable blockchain solution that uses innovative methods to address issues that arise from traditional blockchain networks. SMART - it is a native coin in the Smart Blockchain Network.Smart Blockchain boasts a strong technological base, the ability to change and improve flexibly, as well as effective methods of stabilizing the value of coins.

Site officiel : https://smartblockchain.com/en/ Livre blanc : https://smartblockchain.com/documents/en/WhitePaperSB.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://smartexplorer.com/