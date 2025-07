Informations sur Scotty Beam (SCOTTY)

Scotty Beam is the world’s first cross-chain NFT teleporter – here to help cryptonians move NFTs across blockchain galaxies; connecting Metaverses, games and marketplaces; cut through complexity; maximize value and fun throughout the voyage.

Site officiel : https://scottybeam.io/ Livre blanc : https://scottybeam.io/assets/scotty-beam-pitch.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/