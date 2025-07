Informations sur RavenCoin (RVN)

Ravencoin is a protocol based on a fork of the Bitcoin code which adds features specifically focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin blockchain. These tokens can have whatever properties the issue of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, named and be issued as securities or as collectibles.

Site officiel : https://ravencoin.org/ Livre blanc : https://ravencoin.org/whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://ravencoin.network/