Informations sur RealEstateMetaverse (REM)

REM Ecosystem aims to revolutionize real estate by enabling users to invest in and acquire real-life properties worldwide through blockchain-powered solutions, emphasizing affordability, fractional ownership, liquidity, and global accessibility.

Site officiel : https://www.remmeta.ai/ Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x83d5D441eD15737D34226b682F7427d2217f2a8f